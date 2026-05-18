Brent near $112 as US Iran tensions slow Hormuz shipments

Gold down as yields rise

The latest boost comes after President Trump warned Iran that "time is of the essence," and a recent drone attack at a United Arab Emirates nuclear plant added to regional worries.

All this uncertainty has people scrambling for oil, but not for gold. Gold prices have actually dropped 1.3% as rising bond yields and inflation fears make non-yielding assets less attractive.

Silver and base metals like copper are also sliding, with concerns over weaker global growth and industrial demand.