Brent nears $98 after US strikes in southern Iran

Doha talks continue, US defends strikes

Despite the conflict, U.S.-Iran diplomatic talks are still happening in Doha, but nobody's expecting a quick fix.

The US says its strikes were defensive, targeting missile sites and boats allegedly laying naval mines.

Joseph Capurso at Commonwealth Bank of Australia warn that energy markets could stay unpredictable for a while, especially since reopening the Strait might take around 30 days if an agreement is reached.