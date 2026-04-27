Brent oil rises above $107 after U.S.-Iran talks stalled
Business
Oil just hit a three-week high after U.S.-Iran talks stalled, shaking up energy exports from the Middle East.
With Brent crude now over $107 a barrel, worries about inflation are back, and hopes for interest rate cuts are fading.
Meanwhile, US stock futures dipped and the dollar edged up.
Fed and BOJ to hold rates
Central banks like the Fed and the Bank of Japan are expected to keep rates unchanged this week as inflation stays stubborn.
Investors are also watching big tech (Microsoft and Alphabet) drop their earnings soon, which could shake up market vibes depending on how they perform.