Brent tops $91 amid US Iran faceoff, WTI above $84

A major Kuwait oil site was attacked this weekend, causing injuries and big damage; other energy sites there were also hit.

Iran blames the US for striking its nuclear facility under construction since 2022.

Meanwhile, Iranian forces attacked ships in the Strait of Hormuz, while US forces reportedly targeted spots inside Iran.

With both sides trading threats (Iran's Supreme Leader called US agreements "worthless"), the world's worried about more disruptions to oil supplies and even higher prices.