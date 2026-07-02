Briahna O'Neill sues Boeing's Wisk Aero over alleged retaliation
Business
Wisk Aero, Boeing's electric air taxi company, is in hot water after its former software manager, Briahna O'Neill, filed a lawsuit claiming she was fired for speaking up about safety issues.
The case landed in Santa Clara County Superior Court this week.
Boeing isn't commenting on the situation right now.
O'Neill alleges Wisk skipped FAA-required tests
O'Neill says that in 2025, Wisk engineers skipped some Federal Aviation Administration-required (FAA-required) software tests just to hit flight deadlines.
She reported her worries twice, and then got let go a few weeks later.
Wisk, founded in 2019 and working on self-flying electric aircraft, was even picked by the FAA this year for a three-year testing program with other big names in aviation tech.