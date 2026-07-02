Briahna O'Neill sues Boeing's Wisk Aero over alleged retaliation

O'Neill alleges Wisk skipped FAA-required tests

O'Neill says that in 2025, Wisk engineers skipped some Federal Aviation Administration-required (FAA-required) software tests just to hit flight deadlines.

She reported her worries twice, and then got let go a few weeks later.

Wisk, founded in 2019 and working on self-flying electric aircraft, was even picked by the FAA this year for a three-year testing program with other big names in aviation tech.