BRICS seek digital currency links to reduce US dollar reliance
Business
BRICS countries are looking to connect their digital currencies, like India's e-rupee, China's e-CNY, Russia's digital ruble, and Brazil's Drex, to make international payments smoother.
The big idea? Trade directly in local currencies and rely less on the US dollar.
BRICS consider linking UPI and Pix
They could also discuss linking payment systems like India's UPI and Brazil's Pix.
With smart tech like distributed ledgers and smart contracts, money could move almost instantly between these countries, making sending cash abroad faster, cheaper, and way more efficient.