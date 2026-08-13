Brigade Group profit up 37% to ₹217cr, revenue down 11.6%

Real estate brought in the most revenue at ₹707 crore, followed by leasing at ₹328 crore and hospitality at ₹144 crore, with hotels seeing a 76% occupancy rate and rooms averaging ₹7,241 per night.

Retail also saw growth: mall visits jumped 11%, retailer sales shot up 35%, and 4 million square feet of new commercial projects launched in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.