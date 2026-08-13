Brigade Group profit up 37% to ₹217cr, revenue down 11.6%
Brigade Group just posted a 37% boost in profits for Q1 of fiscal 2027, hitting ₹217 crore.
Interestingly, total revenue actually dropped by 11.6% to ₹1,179 crore.
Brigade real estate leads with ₹707cr
Real estate brought in the most revenue at ₹707 crore, followed by leasing at ₹328 crore and hospitality at ₹144 crore, with hotels seeing a 76% occupancy rate and rooms averaging ₹7,241 per night.
Retail also saw growth: mall visits jumped 11%, retailer sales shot up 35%, and 4 million square feet of new commercial projects launched in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
Brigade pipeline, Bain Capital partnership
Looking forward, Brigade has nearly 12 million square feet of new projects coming up.
They've teamed up with Bain Capital for a major mixed-use development in Whitefield, something Managing Director Pavitra Shankar says will be key to their continued growth.