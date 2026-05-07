Britannia Jan-Mar net profit rises 21% to ₹678.3 cr

Britannia board recommends ₹90.5 final dividend

Britannia faced some supply chain hiccups in March thanks to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which slowed down their international business after a strong start to the quarter.

Still, for the full year, sales hit ₹18,858 crore (up 7.5%) and net profit rose 16.5% to ₹2,537 crore.

On top of that, standalone Q4 sales were up by 7%, and net profit soared by 23%.

The company's board has also recommended a final dividend of ₹90.5 per share, a sweet bonus for shareholders despite all the global drama.