Britannia Jan-Mar net profit rises 21% to ₹678.3 cr
Britannia Industries just posted a solid 21% jump in net profit for the January-March quarter, reaching ₹678.3 crore compared to last year's ₹560 crore. Sales also grew to ₹4,686 crore.
But if you look at the numbers quarter-on-quarter, there was a slight dip: sales slipped by 4%, and profit was basically flat.
Britannia board recommends ₹90.5 final dividend
Britannia faced some supply chain hiccups in March thanks to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which slowed down their international business after a strong start to the quarter.
Still, for the full year, sales hit ₹18,858 crore (up 7.5%) and net profit rose 16.5% to ₹2,537 crore.
On top of that, standalone Q4 sales were up by 7%, and net profit soared by 23%.
The company's board has also recommended a final dividend of ₹90.5 per share, a sweet bonus for shareholders despite all the global drama.