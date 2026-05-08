Britannia moves North American exports from Oman to Mundra Gujarat

Britannia plans price hikes

With fuel and packaging costs up by 20%, Britannia is planning price hikes: smaller packs might shrink a bit, while bigger packs could get pricier.

On the bright side, their quick commerce channels now make up 70% of online sales and are boosting premium products.

Despite inflation, Britannia's profits jumped more than 21% last quarter, showing they are handling the crunch pretty well.