Britannia moves North American exports from Oman to Mundra Gujarat
Business
Britannia just moved its North American export production from Oman to Mundra, Gujarat, thanks to ongoing tensions in West Asia that made shipping tricky: think closed sea routes like the Strait of Hormuz.
Managing Director Rakshit Hargave said this switch should keep their biscuits flowing smoothly overseas.
Britannia plans price hikes
With fuel and packaging costs up by 20%, Britannia is planning price hikes: smaller packs might shrink a bit, while bigger packs could get pricier.
On the bright side, their quick commerce channels now make up 70% of online sales and are boosting premium products.
Despite inflation, Britannia's profits jumped more than 21% last quarter, showing they are handling the crunch pretty well.