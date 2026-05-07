Britannia Q4 profit rises 22% to ₹680cr after supply issues
Business
Britannia just wrapped up a strong fourth quarter for FY26, with profits rising 22% to ₹680 crore and sales up 7%.
Revenue hit nearly ₹4,719 crore, showing steady growth even as the company faced some supply chain hiccups in March.
Britannia board recommends ₹90.50 dividend
For the full year, Britannia's revenue climbed to over ₹19,150 crore and net profit grew by 16%.
The board is recommending a hefty ₹90.50 per share dividend (pending approval at Britannia's 107th Annual General Meeting).
E-commerce made up around 6% of domestic sales this year, thanks to online-first and premium products.
Despite global challenges, Britannia's shares closed almost 2% higher on May 7.