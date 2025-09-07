Britannia targets 50% sales from rural markets in 4 years

Britannia Industries, the company behind popular brands like Good Day and Tiger biscuits, is looking to increase its presence in rural markets. The company's Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Varun Berry, said that they expect half of their domestic sales to come from these areas in the next three to four years. Currently, about 40% of Britannia's sales come from rural markets.

Market shift Direct distribution to ensure continuous product stream Berry highlighted that the rural market is "very important" for Britannia, with double-digit growth in the April-June quarter. The company is now focusing on direct distribution to ensure a "continuous stream" of products in these remote areas. He also said that rural markets are growing faster than urban ones, a trend that is likely to continue in the coming years.

Expansion strategy Same aspirations in rural markets as urban ones Britannia currently directly reaches around three million retail outlets across India. The company plans to expand this number by about 100,000 outlets every year. Berry said that rural consumers now have the same aspirations as urban ones and want access to high-quality biscuits. He emphasized the importance of expanding distribution reach, especially in small markets like villages with less than 3,000 people.