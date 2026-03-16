Britannica, Merriam-Webster sue OpenAI for using their content

Britannica is asking for damages and wants the court

Britannica is asking for money as damages and wants the court to stop OpenAI from using their content in this way.

This case is just one of many copyright battles AI companies are facing in the US right now: it is one of many similar copyright lawsuits in the US.

It's also not the first time Britannica has gone after an AI company; they're currently suing Perplexity AI too.