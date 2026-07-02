British American Tobacco cutting 5,500 jobs and outsourcing 3,500 roles
Business
British American Tobacco (BAT) is making big changes, announcing it will cut 5,500 jobs and outsource another 3,500 roles across countries like Costa Rica, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Malaysia, and Pakistan.
This shake-up comes as fewer people are buying traditional cigarettes and BAT looks to streamline how it works.
BAT says £600 million savings by 2028
BAT says these job changes will help save around 600 million pounds a year by 2028.
CEO Tadeu Marroco shared that the company wants to be more agile and tech-focused as it shifts toward products like vapes and nicotine pouches.
Beckett added that these products need fewer workers to produce than traditional cigarettes.
BAT has also promised support for employees affected by these changes.