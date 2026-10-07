British appeals court overturns convictions of 5 Barclays Libor traders

A British appeals court has thrown out the fraud convictions of five former Barclays traders linked to the Libor rate-rigging scandal.

This decision comes after a UK Supreme Court ruling in July 2025 quashed the convictions of Tom Hayes and Carlo Palombo in separate cases because judges gave inaccurate instructions to jurors.

The traders, Jonathan Mathew, Jay Merchant, Alex Pabon, Philippe Moryoussef, and Colin Bermingham, are now cleared.