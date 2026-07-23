British Gas cuts 1,300 call staff as customers prefer digital
Business
British Gas is letting go of 1,300 call center staff over the next two years, as most customers now prefer sorting things out online instead of calling.
CEO Chris O'Shea explained that more than 90% of people start their queries digitally, leading to a big drop in calls.
He stressed it's not just about AI. It's really about how people want faster, digital help.
Centrica profits rise amid customer losses
The cuts will hit cities like Glasgow and Cardiff and come in two waves: 800 new layoffs on top of an earlier 500.
While British Gas is losing some customers to rivals, its parent company Centrica actually saw profits rise this year.
Also, British Gas is expected to pay up to £112m in compensation for forcing prepayment meters during the Russian gas crisis.