British International Investment and 3one4 Capital launch $15 million IIDEA fund
3one4 Capital and British International Investment (BII) just announced the IIDEA Fund, a $15 million boost aimed at supporting women founders, non-urban innovators, and startups tackling big challenges like energy transition, health, agriculture, deep tech, and manufacturing.
The goal? To help fresh ideas from overlooked communities actually get off the ground.
Fund targets women founders funding gap
The IIDEA Fund steps in as funding gaps persist: women-led startups still get just ₹4 out of every ₹100 raised, and only 16% of VC partners are women.
As Nruthya Madappa from 3one4 Capital put it, the fund wants to help these ventures scale sustainably.
Shilpa Kumar from BII India added that with catalytic capital, these businesses can deliver disproportionate impact and transform the economic prospects for countless people.