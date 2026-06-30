British International Investment and 3one4 Capital launch $15 million IIDEA fund

Fund targets women founders funding gap

The IIDEA Fund steps in as funding gaps persist: women-led startups still get just ₹4 out of every ₹100 raised, and only 16% of VC partners are women.

As Nruthya Madappa from 3one4 Capital put it, the fund wants to help these ventures scale sustainably.

Shilpa Kumar from BII India added that with catalytic capital, these businesses can deliver disproportionate impact and transform the economic prospects for countless people.