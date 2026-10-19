British pound hits 84.11p vs euro in nearly 18 months
Business
The British pound just climbed to its highest level against the euro in nearly a year and a half, hitting 84.11 pence.
This boost comes from strong UK economic data and less worry about government finances.
Meanwhile, the euro is struggling because of political unrest in France and spiking natural gas prices.
Pound slips, investors eye UK budget
Even with its win over the euro, the pound slipped slightly against the US dollar as the US economy stays strong.
Investors are now watching closely for the UK budget announcement on October 28, which could shape where the pound heads next.
As Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey put it, energy costs haven't hit too hard yet; everyone's waiting to see what happens next.