Broadcasters warn new Indian telecom rules could disrupt TV delivery

The proposed rules expand what counts as "terrestrial transmission" to include the internet, so even online linear TV might face stricter telecom regulations.

There's also concern about Rule 26(1)(b), which could limit TV channels to only cable, DTH, or IPTV, meaning apps and smart TVs might get left out.

On top of that, broadcasters feel the penalties are way too harsh: fines up to ₹5 crore and even license suspension or withdrawal.