Broadcasters warn new Indian telecom rules could disrupt TV delivery
Business
India's broadcasters aren't happy about the new Telecom Rules for TV, released by the government last month.
The rules aim to merge old licensing systems and bring broadcasting under telecom-style regulations, but broadcasters say this could create confusion and shake up how TV is delivered.
Rule 26(1)(b) could bar apps ₹5Cr
The proposed rules expand what counts as "terrestrial transmission" to include the internet, so even online linear TV might face stricter telecom regulations.
There's also concern about Rule 26(1)(b), which could limit TV channels to only cable, DTH, or IPTV, meaning apps and smart TVs might get left out.
On top of that, broadcasters feel the penalties are way too harsh: fines up to ₹5 crore and even license suspension or withdrawal.