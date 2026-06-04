Broadcom Q2 revenue falls short as shares drop over 11%

Broadcom AI semiconductor revenue up 143%

Even with these challenges, Broadcom is still a major supplier for tech giants like Meta and Google.

Its AI semiconductor revenue grew 143% year-over-year this quarter to $10.8 billion, thanks to surging demand for custom AI processors and networking gear.

Supply chain issues at partners like TSMC have slowed production a bit, but Broadcom expects its total Q3 revenue to hit $29.4 billion, above Wall Street's forecast, as the rush for AI tech continues across cloud computing and data centers.