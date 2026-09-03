Broadcom raises AI chip revenue forecast to $115 billion
Broadcom just raised its AI chip revenue forecast to about $115 billion in the fiscal year ending October 2027, up from over $100 billion.
It's betting big on the AI boom, expecting that number to double to roughly $230 billion in fiscal 2028 as tech giants pour cash into AI infrastructure.
Broadcom booked over $30B AI-chip orders
Broadcom isn't just making chips: it's powering AI projects for Meta, Google, and OpenAI.
Last quarter alone, it booked more than $30 billion in AI chip orders.
CEO Hock Tan says it has locked in enough supply for next year and is committed to supporting huge AI projects through 2028.
Broadcom Q3 AI chip sales $16.7B
Broadcom's Q3 was strong: AI chip sales more than tripled to $16.7 billion, pushing total revenue past expectations at $29.59 billion.
Profits also beat forecasts, though it expects a slight dip in Q4 revenue compared to what analysts predicted.