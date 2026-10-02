Broadcom seeks $60B financing to fund AI chips for Anthropic
Broadcom is aiming to raise a massive $60 billion in financing to fund AI chips and infrastructure for Anthropic and other companies.
The plan splits into two big parts: $42 billion in senior-secured debt from banks, and another $18 billion in junior debt led by Blackstone.
Blackstone itself is pitching in $9 billion, with the rest expected to come from other investors.
Funding highlights intensifying AI chip competition
This huge funding move shows just how intense the race for better AI tech has become.
Companies like Anthropic, which is an AI company, stand to benefit as Broadcom is looking to sell more chips and other data-center equipment, challenging NVIDIA.
With Wall Street and Silicon Valley watching closely, it's clear that demand for powerful chips, and the cash behind them, is only heating up.