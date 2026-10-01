Broadcom to back Anthropic with up to $42 billion financing
Broadcom is backing AI lab Anthropic with financing of up to $42 billion, according to Anthropic's IPO filing.
The cash will help Anthropic ramp up its tech by helping finance its infrastructure spending and TPU compute-capacity lease, making Broadcom not just a supplier, but also a key financial partner in its growth plans.
Anthropic convertible notes raise conflict concerns
To cover about one-third of its huge $125.2 billion chip lease commitment, Anthropic would issue convertible notes, a move we've seen from NVIDIA.
But since Broadcom is both lending money and supplying hardware, there could be tricky conflicts over things like pricing and access down the line.
On the plus side, this partnership puts Broadcom front and center in the booming AI chip market, with Anthropic expected to become Broadcom's largest compute customer in 2027.