Broadridge Financial Solutions turns to India engineers to tokenise assets
Business
Broadridge Financial Solutions is turning to its India-based engineers in Bengaluru and Hyderabad to reshape how the world handles money.
These teams are building digital systems that represent conventional assets as digital tokens.
Chief Executive Officer Tim Gokey noted that more than half of Broadridge's global engineering force is based in India.
Broadridge repo platform processed an average of $359B daily in September 2026
The India team's standout project, a distributed ledger repo platform, processed an average of $359 billion in daily transactions in September 2026.
Broadridge says Tim Gokey, CEO of Broadridge Financial Solutions, said, "Tokenisation and artificial intelligence are two massive revolutions happening at the same time for our clients."