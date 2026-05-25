This Brookfield-backed telco wants to raise ₹6,000cr via IPO

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust, India's second-largest telecom tower operator and backed by Brookfield Asset Management, is gearing up for a ₹6,000 crore initial public offering (IPO) . The company plans to file its draft red-herring prospectus (DRHP) by the end of this month or early June, as per Moneycontrol. Investment banks JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, Citi, and Jefferies are working on the Altius IPO.

Funding details Pre-IPO funding round in works Altius plans to raise some ₹3,000 crore in a pre-IPO funding round. A major chunk of the money raised through this process will go toward paying off debt for both the InvIT and its underlying assets. The company's pre-IPO and IPO strategy also includes a secondary stake sale by Brookfield.

Expansion journey Altius's telecom tower assets have grown rapidly Established in 2019 when Brookfield bought Reliance Jio's telecom towers for over ₹25,000 crore, Altius has expanded its telecom assets from some 136,000 sites to over 257,000 by the end of 2025. The firm also acquired more than 76,000 telecom towers from American Tower Corporation in an ₹18,200 crore deal in 2024. Altius now commands a market share of 39% by number of towers.

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