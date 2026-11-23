Brookfield buys PGP Glass for $1.7 billion to integrate AI
Brookfield just bought PGP Glass for $1.7 billion and now plans to shake things up by bringing artificial intelligence into the mix.
Aditya Joshi, Managing Partner and Head of Private Equity for Brookfield in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, says industrial businesses like PGP Glass have missed out on tech upgrades for too long, and AI could really help them work smarter and grow faster.
Brookfield closes biggest India PE deal
This is Brookfield's biggest private equity move in India so far, wrapping up on November 23.
With its experience (and investments like OpenAI DeployCo), Brookfield wants to make PGP Glass more efficient and competitive worldwide.
It's all part of their "Asia for the World" vision, helping strong Asian companies shine on the global stage with a little help from cutting-edge tech.