Brookfield expects 6.5 GW AI capacity to support advanced applications

Brookfield's Digital Connexion venture (with Digital Realty and Reliance) is rolling out 160 MW of new data center space: 60 MW is already up and running, with the rest coming soon.

On top of that, Brookfield's India energy platforms are adding another 4 to 4.5 GW of renewable energy this year.

Brookfield currently manages more than $32 billion in assets across India and said in May 2025 it aimed to top $100 billion within five years (i.e., by May 2030).