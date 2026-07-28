Brookfield expects 6.5 GW AI capacity to support advanced applications
Brookfield Asset Management expects about 6.5 GW of AI data center capacity to come online over five years, thanks to the booming demand for AI-powered tech.
Arpit Agrawal, managing partner and head of India and the Middle East for Brookfield's infrastructure group, says this surge is all about supporting more advanced AI applications, way beyond what most current data centers handle.
Digital Connexion rolls out 160 MW
Brookfield's Digital Connexion venture (with Digital Realty and Reliance) is rolling out 160 MW of new data center space: 60 MW is already up and running, with the rest coming soon.
On top of that, Brookfield's India energy platforms are adding another 4 to 4.5 GW of renewable energy this year.
Brookfield currently manages more than $32 billion in assets across India and said in May 2025 it aimed to top $100 billion within five years (i.e., by May 2030).