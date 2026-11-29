Brookfield, KKR and Blackstone ramp up AI scrutiny of portfolios
Major investment firms Brookfield, KKR, and Blackstone are digging deep into how AI could shake up their portfolios.
They're bringing in experts and building dedicated teams to spot both risks and opportunities as AI keeps changing the business world.
Brookfield even set up a special "AI Value Creation Office" to track more than 800 ways AI might boost their investments.
Brookfield sets up AI office
Brookfield's new office is all about finding smart ways to use AI across its companies.
KKR is reviewing its holdings and may drop businesses that look vulnerable to new tech shifts, while Blackstone now requires teams to factor in AI risks before making deals.
Bain Capital is teaming up with BCG X to figure out how AI can help its companies run better and stay competitive.