Brookfield plans ₹6,000cr IPO for Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust
Brookfield is getting ready to launch a huge IPO for Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust, aiming to raise ₹6,000 crore (about $630 million).
Altius isn't just any company: it's India's largest telecom tower operator, holding a 40% market share.
The draft documents are expected by May 2026.
Altius Trust eyes ₹3,000cr pre-IPO
Altius has grown fast since its start in 2019 and now manages over 250,000 sites across India.
This IPO could be one of the country's biggest for an infrastructure trust.
Before going public, Altius might also raise another ₹3,000 crore in a pre-IPO round with help from JM Financial Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd.
For anyone watching the market: InvITs (infrastructure investment trusts) have outperformed lately—delivering 17% returns over the past year while the Nifty 50 actually dipped.