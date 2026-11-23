Brookfield to buy this specialty glass maker for $1.7B
What's the story
Brookfield Asset Management has announced its plan to buy PGP Glass from Blackstone for a whopping $1.7 billion. The deal was confirmed in a joint statement issued today by both companies. PGP Glass is a leading manufacturer of specialty glass packaging for cosmetics, perfumery, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals. The company serves global brands across more than 70 countries with its end-to-end solutions including design, mould-making, specialty glass manufacturing and decoration services.
Market presence
PGP Glass's production capacity and market reach
Headquartered in Mumbai, PGP Glass boasts 13 furnaces with a production capacity exceeding 1,800 tons per day.
The company's international markets contribute to more than 70% of its sales.
It stands out as a cost-effective manufacturer in the lucrative premium glass packaging sector.
The glass packaging market enjoys strong demand across various products and segments, with limited substitution risk in premium applications.
Growth strategy
Brookfield's investment strategy and commitment to growth
Brookfield plans to leverage its global footprint and extensive experience in managing businesses across cycles to accelerate PGP Glass's growth. The investment will be made through Brookfield's flagship private equity strategy and funded via its Brookfield Capital Partners strategy and affiliate Brookfield Business Corporation.
Technological advancement
AI-led transformation and support for capacity expansion
Brookfield also plans to support an AI-led transformation across PGP Glass.
This would include improving sales and operations planning, production efficiency, and quality control.
Vijay Shah, CEO of PGP Glass, said the partnership with Brookfield will accelerate the company's next phase of growth.
He credited Blackstone for supporting capacity expansion, operational improvements, and sustainability initiatives during their partnership.