Brookfield to buy PGP Glass from Blackstone for $1.7 billion
Brookfield is set to buy PGP Glass, a major name in glass packaging, from Blackstone for $1.7 billion.
This move is all about boosting Brookfield's role in the premium glass packaging world: think products for cosmetics, medicines, and fancy foods.
The deal should wrap up by the first quarter of 2027 once regulatory and government approvals are obtained.
Brookfield plans AI at PGP Glass
Brookfield isn't just buying a company. It's planning to use AI to make PGP Glass run more smoothly, especially in sales and quality checks.
With PGP already shipping to over 70 countries and working with big brands worldwide, Brookfield sees a chance to grow even more by combining smart tech with PGP's strong international network, even as the industry faces rising costs and tighter supply.