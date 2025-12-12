BSE and India Post team up to make mutual funds easier to access
BSE and India Post just signed a three-year deal to bring mutual funds to post offices across the country—leveraging India Post's network of 1.64 lakh branches.
Using BSE's StAR MF platform (which already handles most exchange-based fund transactions), this move is set to make investing way more accessible, especially if you're not in a big city.
Postal staff will help you invest, not just deliver mail
Selected postal workers and agents will be trained and certified as mutual fund distributors, so you can get investment help right at your neighborhood post office.
This effort matches AMFI's recent push to train one lakh postmen for the same job and builds on earlier KYC projects with India Post—all aiming to bring financial products closer to people in small towns and rural areas.
Why does it matter?
This partnership is about making investing less intimidating and more available—especially for those outside major cities.
By using the trust people already have in their local post offices, BSE hopes more young investors (and their families) will learn about mutual funds and start building wealth from wherever they are.