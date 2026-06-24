BSE and NSE close Friday June 26 for Muharram holiday
Business
Heads up: BSE and NSE won't be trading on Friday, June 26, as the markets take a break for Muharram.
This holiday marks the start of the Islamic New Year and is especially meaningful for Shia Muslims.
It's one of 16 official market holidays this year.
MCX pauses 9am-5pm trading, NCDEX closed
MCX will pause trading from 9am to 5pm but reopen in the evening, while NCDEX shuts down all day.
Next up for market closures: Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, Diwali in November, and Christmas in December, so plan ahead if you're keeping an eye on stocks or trades!