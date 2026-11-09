BSE and NSE close Tuesday for Diwali Balipratipada, indices down

Heads up: Both BSE and NSE are taking a break on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, for Diwali-Balipratipada.

This follows the special Muhurat trading session on Sunday that welcomed the new Hindu financial year (Samvat 2083).

Interestingly, despite the festive vibes, Sensex and Nifty actually ended the day in the red, a rare sight lately.