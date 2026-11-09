BSE and NSE close Tuesday for Diwali Balipratipada, indices down
Business
Heads up: Both BSE and NSE are taking a break on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, for Diwali-Balipratipada.
This follows the special Muhurat trading session on Sunday that welcomed the new Hindu financial year (Samvat 2083).
Interestingly, despite the festive vibes, Sensex and Nifty actually ended the day in the red, a rare sight lately.
Last week Sensex surged 6,569 points
Last week snapped a strong six-day rally where Sensex surged a whopping 6,569 points and Nifty climbed nearly 9%, adding a massive ₹29 lakh crore to the total market capitalisation of all companies listed on BSE.
On November 10, MCX will only run its evening session while NCDEX stays closed all day.
Looking ahead, markets will also be shut on November 24 for Prakash Gurpurb and December 25 for Christmas.