BSE and NSE closed May 1 for Maharashtra Day holiday

Sensex down 2.33% Nifty down 1.87%

This week wasn't great for investors: Sensex dropped 2.33% and Nifty fell 1.87%.

Geopolitical tensions in West Asia, pricier crude oil, and foreign investors pulling out (partly because of rising US bond yields) all played a part.

On top of that, the RBI flagged early signs of an economic slowdown and global brokerages turned cautious about Indian stocks, even though PMI numbers looked good.

Bonus heads-up: there's another market holiday coming on May 28 for Bakri Id.