BSE and NSE closed May 1 for Maharashtra Day holiday
Business
Heads up: There's no trading on the BSE and NSE this Friday, May 1, thanks to Maharashtra Day. All stock market activities (equity, derivatives, and SLB) are on pause.
The MCX is also closed in the morning but plans to open again in the evening.
Sensex down 2.33% Nifty down 1.87%
This week wasn't great for investors: Sensex dropped 2.33% and Nifty fell 1.87%.
Geopolitical tensions in West Asia, pricier crude oil, and foreign investors pulling out (partly because of rising US bond yields) all played a part.
On top of that, the RBI flagged early signs of an economic slowdown and global brokerages turned cautious about Indian stocks, even though PMI numbers looked good.
Bonus heads-up: there's another market holiday coming on May 28 for Bakri Id.