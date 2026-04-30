BSE and NSE to close May 1 for Maharashtra Day

Bakri Id market holiday may 28

After Maharashtra Day, the next break is Bakri Id on May 28. Other upcoming closures include Muharram (June 26), Ganesh Chaturthi (September 14), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), and more through December.

Also, some big holidays like Independence Day land on weekends this year, so there'll be fewer interruptions to your trading plans.

Commodity exchanges will also take a break: MCX is closed in the morning but open in the evening; NCDEX takes the whole day off.