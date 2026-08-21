BSE approved for FTSE Russell equity indexes from March 2027

Any stocks listing on the BSE main board through initial public offerings will also be eligible for fast-track screening, so fresh listings might get noticed faster.

If a company is listed on both BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and passes liquidity tests on both exchanges, the NSE stock will still be prioritized since it draws more international interest.

Analysts think this move could bring in around $695 million to BSE stocks, another sign of India's growing role in world markets.