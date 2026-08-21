BSE approved for FTSE Russell equity indexes from March 2027
Big news for Indian markets: BSE just got approved for FTSE Russell's equity indexes.
This means stocks listed on BSE's main board could be assessed for index eligibility from FTSE's March 2027 review, making them more visible to global investors and likely attracting more passive investment money.
Fast-track BSE IPOs, analysts estimate $695 million
Any stocks listing on the BSE main board through initial public offerings will also be eligible for fast-track screening, so fresh listings might get noticed faster.
If a company is listed on both BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and passes liquidity tests on both exchanges, the NSE stock will still be prioritized since it draws more international interest.
Analysts think this move could bring in around $695 million to BSE stocks, another sign of India's growing role in world markets.