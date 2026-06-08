BSE approves Fusion Klassroom SME IPO 20L new 4.7L sale
Fusion Klassroom just got the go-ahead from the Bombay Stock Exchange for its IPO on the SME platform.
The offering includes nearly 20 lakh new shares and about 4.7 lakh shares being sold by promoters and early investors.
This milestone follows their public company status last November and a prospectus filing earlier this year.
AI hybrid edtech 12.4cr H1 FY26
Started in 2016 by Alka, Dhruv, and Dhumil Javeri, Klassroom blends AI-powered online classes with offline partner centers for students in grades 8-12.
Their revenue more than doubled last year to ₹10.1 crore, with profits jumping to ₹2.9 crore; they've already hit ₹12.4 crore revenue in the first half of FY26.
Money raised from the IPO will be used to pay off debt, upgrade tech, create new content, and boost marketing efforts.