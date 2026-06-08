BSE approves Fusion Klassroom SME IPO 20L new 4.7L sale

AI hybrid edtech 12.4cr H1 FY26

Started in 2016 by Alka, Dhruv, and Dhumil Javeri, Klassroom blends AI-powered online classes with offline partner centers for students in grades 8-12.

Their revenue more than doubled last year to ₹10.1 crore, with profits jumping to ₹2.9 crore; they've already hit ₹12.4 crore revenue in the first half of FY26.

Money raised from the IPO will be used to pay off debt, upgrade tech, create new content, and boost marketing efforts.