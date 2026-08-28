BSE auction system linked to nearly 4,000% bank put move

A new closing auction system on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) just shook up India's options market.

On Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, a bank index put option jumped nearly 4,000% (from ₹1.70 to ₹68.55), then dropped to 0 in minutes.

The system was supposed to make end-of-day prices more accurate, but it's also brought wild price swings and fresh risks for traders.