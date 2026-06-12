BSE CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy: tech, rules have made markets safer

BSE highlights new platforms and outreach

Ramamurthy highlighted BSE's new tools like IPO book-building and an RFQ platform for debt, all aimed at making investing smoother for everyone.

He's also big on getting more women involved (believing their participation helps steady the market) and regularly visits colleges to encourage students to start early.

With cyber scams like deepfakes and UPI frauds, BSE is focusing on educating young investors about staying safe online while harnessing both yuva shakti (youth power) and nari shakti (women's strength) to shape the future of India's markets.