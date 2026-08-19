BSE Index Services Pvt Ltd launches 3 growth factor indices
BSE's wholly owned subsidiary BSE Index Services Pvt Ltd has just rolled out three fresh Growth Factor Indices: BSE 500 Growth 50, BSE MidCap 150 Growth 30, and BSE LargeCap 100 Growth 30.
These are designed to track companies that are really nailing it in earnings and sales growth, making it easier for investors to spot high-potential businesses.
Indices select top growth performers quarterly
Each index picks its top performers based on growth statistics and keeps any single stock from taking over the list.
They're updated every quarter, so the lineup stays current.
The indices can serve as benchmarks for ETFs, index funds, PMS strategies, and mutual fund schemes.
Notably, the BSE LargeCap 100 Growth 30 has delivered annualized total returns of 20.97% over three years, with big names like Bajaj Finance and Titan Company leading the pack.