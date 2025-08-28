BSE introduces pre-open session for index, stock futures

If you follow or trade in index and stock futures, this means fewer wild swings when the market opens—especially after big overnight news. Pre-open sessions help everyone adjust to fresh info before real trading kicks in, making things smoother and more transparent.

Testing the waters

BSE will test the new system from October 6, 2025, so brokers and tech teams can get ready.

Everything's being built on existing tech to keep things simple.

More details are coming soon in an official circular.