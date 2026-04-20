BSE launches housing finance index tracking India's housing finance companies

Index covers 11 major players

This index covers 11 major players, with LIC Housing Finance making up the biggest chunk at over 17%.

You'll also spot names like PNB Housing Finance and Can Fin Homes here.

While it's had a tough year (down about 13%), the real goal is to give investors more ways to invest passively or benchmark their portfolios, making it easier for anyone interested in India's housing finance scene to keep track of or get involved.