BSE, MMTC-PAMP enable EGR trading in India under SEBI
Business
BSE has joined forces with MMTC-PAMP to make trading gold more accessible and transparent in India.
With this move, you'll be able to trade electronic gold receipts (EGRs), basically digital versions of real, secured gold, through demat accounts, all under SEBI's watch.
EGRs in 100mg 1g 10g sizes
You can buy or sell EGRs in small sizes like 100 mg, 1gm, or 10gm with high purity levels (999 and 995).
BSE hopes this will bring more people into the market and help make gold investing smoother and smarter for everyone.