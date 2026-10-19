BSE Muhurat trading returns November 8 during Diwali Laxmi Pujan

Here's how it'll go down: logins run between 1:15pm and 1:50pm with a block deal window from 1:50pm to 2:05pm.

There's a quick pre-open order-entry period from 2:05pm to 2:10pm before regular trading kicks off at 2:20pm.

If you're into IPOs or relisted stocks, you get the full session until closing at 3:30pm.

The day wraps up with closing auction processes, just in time for the Diwali festivities!