BSE Muhurat trading returns November 8 during Diwali Laxmi Pujan
Business
BSE's annual Muhurat Trading is back, happening this year on Sunday, November 8.
For those new to it, this is a special 70-minute stock market session held during Diwali's Laxmi Pujan, considered a lucky time for fresh investments.
The trading window runs from 2:20pm to 3:30pm which is much shorter than usual market hours.
BSE Muhurat logins and timings
Here's how it'll go down: logins run between 1:15pm and 1:50pm with a block deal window from 1:50pm to 2:05pm.
There's a quick pre-open order-entry period from 2:05pm to 2:10pm before regular trading kicks off at 2:20pm.
If you're into IPOs or relisted stocks, you get the full session until closing at 3:30pm.
The day wraps up with closing auction processes, just in time for the Diwali festivities!