BSE, NSE closed Tuesday for Ambedkar Jayanti, trading resumes Wednesday
Business
Both the BSE and NSE are taking a break this Tuesday to mark Ambedkar Jayanti, so no trading is happening in stocks, derivatives, and lending and borrowing segments.
Trading will be back to normal on Wednesday.
Fun fact: this is April's last market holiday: the next one lands on May 1 for Maharashtra Day.
Nifty 50, Sensex fell about 1%
Just before the holiday, both Nifty 50 and Sensex dropped about 1%, mainly because of rising oil prices and fresh tensions after U.S.-Iran talks didn't work out.
Midcap and small-cap indices also slipped.
Experts say ongoing global issues and earnings season could keep things unpredictable for a while.