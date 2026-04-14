BSE, NSE closed Tuesday for Ambedkar Jayanti, trading resumes Wednesday Business Apr 14, 2026

Both the BSE and NSE are taking a break this Tuesday to mark Ambedkar Jayanti, so no trading is happening in stocks, derivatives, and lending and borrowing segments.

Trading will be back to normal on Wednesday.

Fun fact: this is April's last market holiday: the next one lands on May 1 for Maharashtra Day.