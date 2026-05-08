BSE posts 61% rise to ₹795.47cr, hits ₹3,994 52-week high

Motilal Oswal raises estimates, stays neutral

BSE's growth is thanks to its expanding mutual fund platform (STAR MF) and solid investments in tech.

Motilal Oswal bumped up its future profit estimates for BSE by up to 20%, seeing strong trading momentum.

Still, they kept a neutral rating on the stock with a target price of ₹4,400, as markets are watching if these gains can really stick.