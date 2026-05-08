BSE posts 61% rise to ₹795.47cr, hits ₹3,994 52-week high
Business
BSE just hit a new 52-week high at ₹3,994 after reporting its strongest financial performance in 150 years, up 61% year-on-year to ₹795.47 crore (Q4FY26 vs Q4FY25).
The big boost came from a jump in derivatives trading and steady action from both big institutions and everyday investors.
Motilal Oswal raises estimates, stays neutral
BSE's growth is thanks to its expanding mutual fund platform (STAR MF) and solid investments in tech.
Motilal Oswal bumped up its future profit estimates for BSE by up to 20%, seeing strong trading momentum.
Still, they kept a neutral rating on the stock with a target price of ₹4,400, as markets are watching if these gains can really stick.