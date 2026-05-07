BSE posts ₹2,487cr profit, ₹5,148cr revenue, board recommended ₹10 dividend
Business
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) smashed its own records in fiscal 2026, with net profit soaring 88% to ₹2,487 crore and revenue climbing 59% to ₹5,148 crore.
BSE's board recommended a final dividend of ₹10 per share for FY26.
BSE shares hit a new 52-week high before the results dropped.
Equity derivatives revenue more than doubled
A huge jump in trading, especially in equity derivatives, powered these numbers, with revenue from that segment more than doubling.
The exchange also saw more brokers and foreign investors joining in.
Looking ahead, BSE is eyeing expansion into commodity derivatives for fresh growth, though CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy admits technology delays are slowing its cash market gains.