BSE rises 10% to ₹3,475 amid Sebi CAS rethink
Business
BSE shares soared 10% in just three sessions, reaching ₹3,475 on Monday.
The buzz? Sebi, India's market regulator, is rethinking its Closing Auction Session (CAS), a call auction mechanism used to determine the closing price of stocks in the cash segment.
Sebi to release CAS consultation paper
Sebi is about to drop a consultation paper aimed at calming expiration-day chaos and making risk management smoother.
Since the newly implemented Closing Auction Session (CAS), trading volumes have dipped and volatility has spiked: BSE's daily options contracts even fell by over one-third last month.