BSE Sensex drops nearly 850 points after MSCI index reshuffle Business May 29, 2026

On Friday, May 29, 2026, the BSE Sensex dropped sharply, nearly 850 points in just 10 minutes, thanks to a major reshuffle in the MSCI Global Standard Index.

Some big Indian stocks got swapped in and out: Federal Bank, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, National Aluminium, and Indian Bank joined the index, while Hyundai Motor India, Jubilant Foodworks, Kalyan Jewellers, and Rail Vikas Nigam were removed.

Even though the total number of Indian stocks stayed at 165, India's share in the index slipped a bit from 12.4% to 12.3%.