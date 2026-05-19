BSE shares hit record near ₹4,300 after 63% 2026 gain
Business
BSE Ltd. just broke its own record, with shares jumping 4% on Tuesday to nearly ₹4,300.
The stock has been on a roll this year, up in most recent sessions, soaring 36% in April and another 17% so far in May. That adds up to a massive 63% gain for 2026.
BSE's market cap now sits above ₹1.7 lakh crore.
BSE CEO Ramamurthy highlights IT index
BSE CEO Sundaraman Ramamurthy is upbeat about India's investment scene, saying there is still plenty of room for more people to join the market.
Even with global turbulence like the Iran war and rising oil prices shaking things up, he believes India will stay attractive for foreign investors once things settle down.
He also highlighted BSE's new IT-focused index as a smart move to handle tech sector volatility and keep the market growing.