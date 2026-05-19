BSE shares hit record near ₹4,300 after 63% 2026 gain

BSE CEO Ramamurthy highlights IT index

BSE CEO Sundaraman Ramamurthy is upbeat about India's investment scene, saying there is still plenty of room for more people to join the market.

Even with global turbulence like the Iran war and rising oil prices shaking things up, he believes India will stay attractive for foreign investors once things settle down.

He also highlighted BSE's new IT-focused index as a smart move to handle tech sector volatility and keep the market growing.